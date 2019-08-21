Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins talks with key political leaders on Wednesday to see if a new coalition can be formed, as a proposed alliance between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and opposition centre-left Democratic Party appeared to gain traction.

Political manoeuvring to form a new coalition has already started with Democratic Party (PD) leader Nicola Zingaretti saying that party members were "united" in making a deal with Five Star (M5S).

Mattarella will consider whether a stable coalition is possible.

If not he will consider a short-term technocratic government or a snap election, just 14 months after Conte took the helm of the doomed alliance between the far-right League and M5S.

Conte quit on Tuesday after lashing out at Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who tried to bring down the government to force a snap election amid a surge in popularity for his League party.

"It is irresponsible to initiate a government crisis. It shows personal and party interests," Conte said in his scathing attack on Salvini in the Senate before resigning.

'Dark clouds'

The move left the eurozone's third largest economy in a political vacuum following a year of nationalist, populist government which angered many other European leaders with its demonisation of migrants and attempts to flout EU budget rules.

Investors appeared to believe the crisis would be short-lived with the much – the gap between German and Italian bond yields – shrinking, indicating the markets do not deem significant risk at this stage.

"If they manage to form a new government, it would be welcomed with some caution by other EU leaders who might see it as an opportunity to avoid a showdown over Italy’s budget in the next few months," said the director of Future Europe Initiative, Benjamin Haddad.

Italy needs to approve a budget in the next few months or could face an automatic rise in value-added tax that would hit the least well-off Italian families the hardest and likely plunge the country into recession.

Mattarella will begin consultations on a new government at 1400 GMT.

The PD and M5S have been at each other's throats for years – but an alliance would see Salvini kicked out of government, a powerful motive for compromise.