Nine people have died and 35 are still missing after a series of mudslides in an autonomous region of China's south-western Sichuan province, local authorities said on Thursday.

A 33-year-old firefighter was among those killed by a flash flood that tipped over an emergency response vehicle as they went to help people affected by a mudslide in Wenchuan county, according to local officials.

State news agency Xinhua said another firefighter was receiving emergency treatment, citing Sichuan fire and rescue authorities.

Thousands evacuated