At least 12 people, including three children, were killed in two attacks in northern Kenya by cattle rustlers suspected to be from the Borana ethnic group, Kenyan police said Sunday.

The attacks on two villages in Kenya's Marsabit County near the border with Ethiopia were on cattle breeders from the Gabra ethnic group, long-time rivals of the Borana, police said in a statement.

"Five male Gabra adults were killed and three others were seriously injured" in one small village on Saturday evening, police said.

The attackers, who took around 500 head of cattle, were "suspected Ethiopian Borana cattle rustlers", the police said.

In the other attack, on a nearby village, four Gabra adults and three children between the ages of 13 and 15, including one girl, were killed, with four people injured.