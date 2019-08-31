Hong Kong police fired a blue-dyed liquid from water cannons and tear gas on Saturday in a standoff with protesters outside government headquarters.

While other protesters marched back and forth elsewhere in the city, a large crowd wearing helmets and gas masks gathered outside the city government building.

Some approached barriers that had been set up to keep protesters away and appeared to throw objects at the police on the other side. Others shone laser lights at the officers.

Police fired tear gas from the other side of the barriers, then brought out a water cannon truck that fired regular water and then a blue liquid at the protesters, staining them and nearby journalists and leaving blue puddles in the street.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

Earlier, large crowds of protesters gathered in central Hong Kong as police readied for possible confrontations near the Chinese government's main office and elsewhere in the semiautonomous territory.

A march to mark the fifth anniversary of China's decision against fully democratic elections in Hong Kong was not permitted by police, but protesters took to the streets anyway in the 13th straight weekend of demonstrations.

The mostly young, black-shirted protesters took over roads and major intersections in shopping districts as they rallied and marched. Police erected additional barriers and brought out two water cannon trucks near the Chinese government office and deployed at various locations in riot gear.

Democratic Party lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting said Hong Kong citizens would keep fighting for their rights and freedoms despite the arrests of several prominent activists and lawmakers in the past two days, including activist Joshua Wong.