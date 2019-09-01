An official says the Taliban have launched an attack on a second Afghan city in as many days, even as a United States envoy says the US and the Taliban are at the threshold of an agreement to end America's longest war.

The spokesman for the Baghlan province police chief, Jawed Basharat, says gun battles continue on the outskirts of its capital, Puli Khumri.

The attack on Sunday comes a day after the Taliban attacked Kunduz, one of Afghanistan's largest cities, in a neighbouring province and killed at least 16 people.

The attacks are seen as strengthening the Taliban's negotiating position in the talks with US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

TRT World speaks to journalist Bilal Sarwary.

Agreement at 'threshold'

US and Taliban negotiators are close to an agreement that would reduce fighting and allow full peace talks among Afghans, a top US official said on Sunday.

Khalilzad, the Afghan-born US diplomat overseeing negotiations for Washington, said he would travel to the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday for consultations after wrapping up the ninth round of talks with Taliban officials in Qatar.

"We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honourable and sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country," he said in a Twitter post.

The comment came a day after a major show of strength by hundreds of Taliban fighters who overran parts of Kunduz, a city they have twice come close to taking in recent years, setting off a day of gun battles and air strikes to drive them back.