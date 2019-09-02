Turkey has always abided by "the principle of separation of powers" on which it has built its democracy, the nation’s president said on Monday.

"Independent functioning of legislative, executive and judiciary powers does not prevent them from liaising with the president's mission in the [Turkish] Constitution as head of state," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the judicial year opening day ceremony at the Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara.

"Although Turkey has experienced lots of adversity from tutelage to coups, it has always abided by the idea of separation of the powers which tops the will of people and an understanding of democracy built on that idea," Erdogan said.

Addressing the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, Erdogan said Turkey also showed a commitment to its obligations for the full European Union membership with this document while the EU bodies "are in an obviously discriminatory attitude towards Turkey."