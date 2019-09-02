British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shot down the notion that he wanted an early election to secure Brexit, insisting on Monday that it wasn't the way to get a deal done.

Johnson decried parliamentary action set for Tuesday that is meant to delay Britain's departure from the European Union, arguing that it would "chop the legs" out of the UK position.

He spoke moments after lawmakers posted a copy of the proposed bill on Twitter, making clear that they would press the government to seek a delay if there's no deal.

"Let's let our negotiators get on with their work, without that sword of Damocles over their necks, and without an election, without an election," he said.

"I don't want an election, you don't want an election. Let's get on with the people's agenda."

Elections on Oct. 14?

But hours after his statement, an unnamed senior government official said that Johnson would call an election for October 14 if MPs vote against him on Brexit.

Opposition parties are pledging to challenge Johnson's policy that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 even if there is no deal. A no-deal Brexit is considered dangerous because it will sever decades of seamless trade with the EU single market of 500 million customers, Britain's largest trading partner.

The febrile atmosphere came after Johnson got tough with members of his Conservative Party who opposed his Brexit plans.

The so-called rebels were being warned on Monday that they will be expelled from the party if they supported the parliamentary efforts.

Johnson insists the potential for a no-deal Brexit must remain an option in negotiations with the EU. The bloc is adamant it will not renegotiate the agreement struck with former prime minister Theresa May on the terms of Britain's departure and the framework of future relations.

The deal was defeated in Britain's Parliament three times, largely because of opposition to clauses related to keeping open the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.