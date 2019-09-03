A Palestinian teenager has succeeded in entering the United States and starting classes on Tuesday at Harvard University after US authorities' initial refusal to let him enter at the airport triggered wide condemnation.

Amideast, a Washington-based group that supports international education, said Ismail Ajjawi arrived on Monday at Boston's Logan International Airport, where he had earlier been questioned for eight hours and sent back to Lebanon.

"The last 10 days have been difficult and anxiety-filled, but we are most grateful for the thousands of messages of support and particularly the work of Amideast," his family said in a statement, requesting privacy as the freshman starts his studies.

Dream come true

Harvard, one of the world's most prestigious universities, confirmed that Ismail had arrived on campus to begin the academic term that opened Tuesday.

"We are pleased that Ismail's Harvard dream will come true after all," said Theodore Kattouf, the group's president and CEO.

"Ismail is a bright young man whose hard work, intelligence and drive enabled him to overcome the challenges that Palestinian refugee youth continue to face in order to earn a scholarship," he said.

The 17-year-old said that an officer asked about his religion and searched his laptop and phone when he flew into Logan airport on August 23.