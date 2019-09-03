Four families on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of a Turkey's opposition political party known as having links to the PKK terror group.

Fevziye Cetinkaya says her 17-year-old son had joined the ranks of the terror group through members of HDP in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

She said she approached the police on Monday along with her husband Sahap Cetinkaya and filed a complaint.

"All I want from them [HDP members] is that my child be brought back to me," she said.

"They either hid my child here or took him somewhere else... I will not leave until my child is back," she added.

The father accused HDP members of encouraging their children to join the PKK.

"They send children of poor people [to PKK]... I want my son back, nothing else. We raised these children under hard conditions and sent them to schools," he said.

Later in the day, three other mothers - who say their children were kidnapped by the PKK affiliates - joined to Cetinkaya, and the number of protesting mothers climbed to four.