TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Families stage sit-in outside HDP party office in SE Turkey
At least four families are conducting sit-in protest in front of HDP’s office in Diyarbakir over their kidnapped children, blaming the party of recruiting people to the PKK terror group.
Families stage sit-in outside HDP party office in SE Turkey
Fevziye Cetinkaya says her 17-year-old son had joined the ranks of the PKK terror group through members of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir. / AA
September 3, 2019

Four families on Tuesday staged a sit-in protest outside the provincial office of a Turkey's opposition political party known as having links to the PKK terror group.

Fevziye Cetinkaya says her 17-year-old son had joined the ranks of the terror group through members of HDP in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

She said she approached the police on Monday along with her husband Sahap Cetinkaya and filed a complaint.

"All I want from them [HDP members] is that my child be brought back to me," she said.

"They either hid my child here or took him somewhere else... I will not leave until my child is back," she added.

The father accused HDP members of encouraging their children to join the PKK.

"They send children of poor people [to PKK]... I want my son back, nothing else. We raised these children under hard conditions and sent them to schools," he said.

Later in the day, three other mothers - who say their children were kidnapped by the PKK affiliates - joined to Cetinkaya, and the number of protesting mothers climbed to four.

Recommended

In addition, representatives of some NGOs paid a visit to the protesting mothers.

Yunus Memis, the provincial head of Memur-Sen union, said he was deeply disturbed that "some parties" encouraged indoctrination of children that lead to their recruitment to the terror group.

"Today, we learned that a 17-year-old high schooler was led to the mountains [referring to PKK camps] in the same way," he said. 

He called on families to protect their children against the terror group and urged all political parties to react to PKK oppression.

Ibrahim Gokdemir, the coordinator of Diyarbakir's Platform for Religious Freedom, hailed Hacire Akar's "historical resistance" against the terror group that inspired other mothers.

Stating that Akar breached in "HDP's walls of oppression" with her protest, he went on to say that this act was a "revolution".

Last month, another mother Hacire Akar staged a similar protest near the party's office. Her son returned home a few days later giving hope to a number of mothers who suffer the same circumstances.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace