The US rapprochement with the Taliban comes after the global power fought the Afghan militant group for 18 years from 2001, with many of its officials viewing it as a terrorist group.

In the spring of 2019, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not shy away from describing the representatives of the Taliban who engaged in peace talks with the US administration as terrorists.

“I have a team on the ground right now trying to negotiate with the Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan,” said Pompeo, in Des Moines, Iowa, in March this year.

Although the US government has not declared the Taliban as a terrorist group, many of the country's officials serving in top diplomatic posts have publicly denounced it and perceived it as one.

Despite being out of step with the official US position on terrorist groups, top officials like Pompeo have clearly outlined that the American state could engage with terrorists through diplomatic means.

Even the former US president George W. Bush did not believe in talking to the Taliban.

“You’ve got to be strong, not weak. The only way to deal with these people is to bring them to justice. You can’t talk to them. You can’t negotiate with them,” Bush said in 2003, as he announced America's highly controversial ‘war on terror’.

But a decade and a half later, the US government seem to have decided to let bygones be bygones as it sat with the Taliban for talks in March and concluded them recently in Qatar.

The engagement between the two sides was both striking and historic since the US despised the Taliban for giving sanctuary to Al Qaeda and its founding leader Osama Bin Laden, who claimed responsibility for the September 11 attacks on the US.

The US-led Taliban talks took place without the elected-Afghan government, which Washington has backed and nurtured ever since its troops invaded the country in 2001. As a result, the Afghan government feels left out and it recently had a heated exchange with American envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

America's intervention in Afghanistan has a long history. In the late 1980s, the US supported what it described as Afghan mujahideen, or holy warriors, to counter the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. From providing military assistance to arming the fighters with sophisticated weaponry, the US left no stone unturned to push the Soviet troops out of the occupied Afghan territories. As the Soviet Union officially retreated in 1989, the country slipped into civil war, creating a major power vacuum. By 1996, the Taliban emerged as an indispensable force, which began ruling the strife-torn country. The armed group comprised of students from Islamic seminaries as well as the fighters who fought the Soviet Union with America's help. They became the rank and file of the Taliban and Washington soon stripped them of the "holy warrior" status and waged a full-scale war against them.