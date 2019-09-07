British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Saturday.

An opposition bill which would force Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension to Britain's departure to avoid a no-deal exit on October 31 was approved by parliament's appointed upper chamber, the House of Lords, on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth is expected to sign it into law on Monday.

The government had no immediate comment on the BBC report, which said lawmakers, including Conservatives expelled this week from Johnson's ruling party, have lined up a legal team and are willing to go to court to enforce the legislation if necessary.

'In theory'

Johnson, a leader of the campaign to leave the EU during the 2016 Brexit referendum, took office in July after his Conservative party predecessor Theresa May quit following three failed attempts to get a deal with Brussels through parliament.

The new prime minister says he wants to take Britain out of the EU on October 31, with or without a deal with the bloc.

Johnson has said he has no intention of seeking an extension and would rather "die in a ditch" than delay Brexit.

Saturday's Daily Telegraph reported that the prime minister is prepared to defy parliament's instruction to request an extension to the Brexit process if he fails to agree a new deal.

The newspaper quoted Johnson as saying he was only bound "in theory" by the new legislation.