A UN humanitarian agency says flooding triggered by heavy rains in Sudan have killed a total of 78 people across the country in the past two months.

Mary Keller, head of monitoring and reporting at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said on Saturday that the deaths were mainly caused by collapsed rooftops and electrocution.

She says that more than 41,000 homes have been destroyed and that the floods have affected 346,300 people in 16 of Sudan's 18 provinces.