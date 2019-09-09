Hundreds of uniformed school students, many wearing masks, formed human chains in districts across Hong Kong on Monday in support of anti-government protesters after another weekend of clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.

Metro stations reopened after some were closed on Sunday amid sometimes violent confrontations, although the mood in the Asian financial hub remained tense.

Early on Monday, before school started, rows of students and alumni joined hands chanting "Hong Kong people, add oil", a phrase which has become a rallying cry of encouragement for the protest movement.

"The school-based human chain is the strongest showcase of how this protest is deep-rooted in society, so deep-rooted that it enters through the school students," said Alan Leong, an alumnus of Wah Yan College in the city's Kowloon district.

Broader backlash

Three months of protests over a now withdrawn extradition bill have evolved into a broader backlash against the government and greater calls for democracy.

Activists had started fires in the street and vandalised a Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station in the main business district of Central on Sunday after thousands rallied peacefully at the US consulate, calling for help in bringing democracy to the special administrative region.

The students, brandishing posters with the protesters' five demands for the government, called on authorities to respond to the promises of freedom, human rights and rule of law.

University students were also expected to join the human chain protests during the day on their campuses.

One of the five demands - to formally withdraw the extradition bill - was announced last week by the city government leader, Carrie Lam, but protesters are angry about her failure to call an independent inquiry into accusations of police brutality during demonstrations.

The protesters' other demands include the retraction of the word "riot" to describe demonstrations, the release of all those arrested and the right for Hong Kong people to choose their own leaders.

In a rare public appearance, Lam walked around the central business district inspecting the damaged MTR station, where she chatted with staff and commuters.