The hardline now-former US national security adviser to the Trump administration, John Bolton, has been fired — if you believe Trump’s version of events.

But whichever version is accurate, the next national security adviser will be the fourth in the Trump administration since he was sworn in as president in 2017.

“I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” Trump said, adding, “I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.”

The dramatic announcement on Twitter took many by surprise.

Bolton was initially passed over as secretary of state in 2016 due to his moustache; Trump eventually overcame his aversion to facial hair to give him another influential and powerful position in April 2018.

Bolton was among a crop of neoconservatives previously employed by the George W Bush administration that dominate in Washington; he had a particularly hawkish stand on a range of foreign policy issues, particularly Iran.

Initially, when he entered into office, many saw it as a sign that war with Iran was more likely. When news broke that Bolton had been fired, the price of oil dropped dramatically.

So what are some of the reasons that Bolton was fired?

Afghanistan