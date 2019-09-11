Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday kicked off the campaign for next month's Canadian general election, gunning to hold onto his liberal majority in a tight race against newcomers on both flanks.

The parties have already been wooing voters with pre-election ads, announcements and whistle stops in key battlegrounds across the country.

But Governor General Julie Payette's dissolution of parliament, at Trudeau's behest, marked the official start of the race to the October 21 ballot.

Trudeau is admired abroad for his progressive policies but damaged by scandals at home, and opinion polls suggest his hold on power will be weakened.

Trudeau, whose Liberals swept to office in November 2015 promising "sunny ways" and stressing the importance of gender equality and the environment, faces an electorate more focused on the economy and affordability when it votes.

"We have a huge amount of work still to do ... under a Liberal government, Canada will continue to move forward," Trudeau told reporters after visiting the Ottawa residence of Payette, the acting head of state, to formally launch the race.

Weakened Liberal Party

The 47-year-old married father of three, whose colourful socks and classic good looks are often splashed across the international media, may have history on his side. Not since 1935 has a Canadian prime minister who won a parliamentary majority in his first term been booted from office in the next election.

But Trudeau may not win enough seats to govern by himself after a series of missteps that called into question his leadership while cutting into his once sky-high popularity. That would leave him and his Liberal Party weakened, relying on opposition members of parliament to push through legislation.

A Nanos Research poll released on Tuesday showed the Liberals at 34.6 percent and the main opposition Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, at 30.7 percent. That margin would not be enough to guarantee a majority of seats in the House of Commons.

'Punish the bums'