US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the former national security advisor John Bolton was not aligned with his administration's priorities, saying Bolton made some mistakes, including offending North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un by demanding that he follow a "Libyan model" and hand over all his nuclear weapons.

Trump also said he was considering five very qualified people to replace Bolton. He did not name them.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Bolton, who he abruptly fired on Tuesday, was also out of line on Venezuela, which has been another of the administration's top foreign policy challenges.

While the two were mostly in sync on the need to push Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power, Trump had become increasingly impatient at the failure of a US-led campaign of sanctions and diplomacy to remove the socialist leader.

Trump declined to comment on whether he would meet with Maduro.

Disagreements on Taliban and Iran deal