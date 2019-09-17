At least 48 people were killed in Afghanistan on Tuesday as two explosions hit a presidential campaign rally in northern Parwan province and Kabul.

The Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for both blasts.

A suicide bomber on a motorbike targeted a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and wounding 42, officials said.

Ghani was present at the venue but was unharmed, according to his campaign chief.

The death toll was confirmed by the chief of a nearby hospital to which the victims were transferred.

The bomber rammed his motorbike packed with explosives into the entrance of the venue where Ghani was campaigning on the outskirts of the city of Charakar in northern Parwan province.

There were many women and children among the casualties, said Dr Qasim Sangin, a local official.

Wahida Shahkar, the spokeswoman for Parwan's governor, said the rally had just begun when the explosion occurred.

The president's campaign spokesman, Hamed Aziz, says that Ghani was there but that he is safe and unharmed. Aziz said he would provide more details later.

Kabul blast

A blast in the centre of Afghanistan's capital Kabul killed at least 22 people and a further 38 wounded, police officials said.

"We are investigating whether it was a suicide attack or whether a magnetic bomb was attached to a motorbike," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.