Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday that Spain is "bound" to hold a repeat general election on November 10 after he was unable to win support from other parties to be sworn in for another term.

He was speaking shortly after Spain's King Felipe VI said he would not put forward a new candidate to seek the confidence of parliament to become prime minister since no party leader had enough support.

The king said in a statement that none of the political leaders he met with over the past two days had enough support to secure a parliamentary majority.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialists won an April general election but only secured 123 of the parliament's 350 seats. That left him dependent on support from other parties in Spain's deeply fragmented parliament to be confirmed premier for another term.