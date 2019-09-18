Israeli voters went to the polls on Tuesday and have failed to deliver a majority for each of the major parties. According to revised surveys released by Israeli stations several hours after the polls closed, incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party is slated to receive 30 to 33 seats in Israel’s Knesset, which has 120 seats in total. Netanyahu’s main rival Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party is slated to receive 32 to 34 seats.

A prominent Israeli news anchor, Udi Segal, commented that “Netanyahu has lost, but Gantz hasn’t won,” according to Reuters.

Gantz said on early Wednesday that Netanyahu “did not succeed in his mission” to win a fifth-term but that Blue and White would wait for the actual results.

Netanyahu, also on early Wednesday, said he would await actual results and would work towards setting up “a strong Zionist government” that would reflect the views of “many of the nation’s people,” Reuters reported.

The Zionist government would have included the main orthodox right wing parties as well as Lieberman’s secularist Yisrael Beiteinu, excluding Arab parties.

Neither Gantz nor Netanyahu seem to have enough support to form a governing coalition of 61 legislators. This setback brings into play former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu party as a possible kingmaker.

Lieberman called for a national unity government after exit poll results were announced. “We have only one option – a national, liberal, broad government comprising Yisrael Beiteinu, Likud and Blue and White,” the politician told a campaign rally in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Lieberman is key

The polls suggest that Netanyahu’s Likud party could have up to 57 parliamentary seats in a right-wing coalition, whereas Gantz’s Blue and White could have up to 58. Neither party could have the necessary 61 seats for a governing majority.