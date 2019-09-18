Pakistan's prime minister announced on Wednesday that his government will not hold any talks with India until New Delhi reverses its actions on Kashmir including what Islamabad has called "illegal annexation" of the disputed territory.

Addressing journalists at the inauguration of the key Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Khan said there is no chance to hold talks with India while the crisis in the disputed region prevails.

"India has been occupied by extremists and the racist class of Hindus who are … spreading hatred against the Muslims and Pakistan," said Khan.

Pakistan denies airspace to Modi

New Delhi moved to strip the portion of Kashmir it controls of its limited autonomy on August 5. Authorities imposed a sweeping military curfew that's still in place and cut off residents from all communication and the internet. Mobile phone services have yet to be restored.

The move allows outsiders to buy properties in Kashmir and take jobs there, a decision Kashmiris and Pakistan says is aimed to alter the demography of the disputed region and undermine a future UN-brokered plebiscite.

In a further sign of growing tension, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be allowed to fly through Pakistani airspace next week on his way to UNGA in New York.

"Keeping in mind the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and India's behaviour and the cruelty and barbarism, the violation of rights being done there, it has been decided that the Indian PM will not be allowed," to use Pakistan's airspace, Qureshi said in a video statement posted on social media.

Qureshi said Modi had requested to use Pakistani airspace on September 20 and 28 for a trip to and from Germany.