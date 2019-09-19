US President Donald Trump lost little time in picking a replacement for John Bolton, the third national security advisor he worked with during his tenure. Bolton was sacked (or resigned depending on who you choose to believe) over his differences with Trump earlier this month, especially over Iran, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea and Afghanistan. Trump also did not like his mustache.

Selecting a new national security advisor for the fourth time in three years, Trump named Robert O’Brien for the position on Wednesday, September 18. O’Brien has served as Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs at the US Department of State since May 2018.

Trump tweeted enthusiastically about O’Brien, writing, “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!” Previous holders of the job included two military men in addition to John Bolton: HR McMaster and Michael Flynn.

O’Brien is a lawyer from Los Angeles who co-founded a boutique law firm called Larson & O’Brien LLP. According to his biography on the company website, “he represents individuals and companies in the entertainment, oil and gas, technology, finance and real estate industries” and serves as the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, “coordinat(ing) the United States Government's diplomatic engagements on overseas hostage-related matters.”

O’Brien most recently was in the limelight during the trial of A$AP Rocky in Sweden, where he was sent by Trump as an observer. The US rapper was released from custody thanks to O’Brien’s efforts. Even though A$AP Rocky was found guilty in August, he did not have to do any more jail time but just pay damages.

O’Brien was a senior foreign policy advisor for former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s presidential campaigns, the BBCreports. He also worked in the Geroge W Bush administration, as a representative to the UN General Assembly.

O’Brien worked with Bolton, then the ambassador, while at the UN. He has also worked for former secretaries of state Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, the BBC reports.

Trump’s appointment of O’Brien to the role, which does not need to be approved by the Senate, may help soothe tensions within the Republican Party.

Reactions to Trump’s choice

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters that O’Brien “understands the world for the dangerous place it is. He’s got great negotiating skills as our hostage negotiator,” adding that “he’ll be a very sound policy advisor.”

Reuters also reported John Barrass, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations panel, as having told Fox News “he will do a fine job.”

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, whom O’Brien advised during his presidential run, also released a statement full of praise for the new national security advisor, calling him “exceptionally qualified.”

Cruz said he is confident “[O’Brien] will advance our national security during this time of heightened global tension, when enemies like Iran and rivals such as Russia and China are challenging us with new dangers, and I look forward to working with him in confronting those dangers."