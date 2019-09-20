WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two shootings in DC kill one, wound eight - police
The shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station injured five. Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington.
Two shootings in DC kill one, wound eight - police
Rescue vehicles are seen following a shooting in Washington, DC, US on September 19, 2019, in this picture obtained from social media. (CHRIS G COLLISON) / Reuters
September 20, 2019

One man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station in the nation's capital, Police said.

Metropolitan police were searching for two men armed with a rifle seen at that Thursday night shooting scene in a largely residential part of the northwest Washington neighborhood, just off a busy commercial street.

Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington, although police didn't know if the two shootings were related, The Washington Post reported.

Recommended

Police said five victims in the Columbia Heights shooting were men and one was a woman.

In the other shooting later Thursday, two men and a woman were wounded, but an update on their conditions was not available early Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data