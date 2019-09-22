Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday discussed bilateral relations and regional issues with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

Erdogan and Trump spoke over the phone, according to a statement by the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.

The phone call came after Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Earlier, Erdogan said he would address international peace and security issues at the UN General Assembly on the first day of the General Debate on Sept. 24.

Erdogan met with Senator Graham

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday after meeting with the Turkish president that he would like to get NATO ally Turkey back in a joint manufacturing programme for F-35 fighter jets, from which it was expelled in July.