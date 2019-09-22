WORLD
2 MIN READ
Italian man shoots dad dead after mistaking him for boar
Michela Vittoria Brambilla, leader of the national animal defence league, slammed the transformation of Italy's woods into a "wild west".
Italian man shoots dad dead after mistaking him for boar
Man fires his rifle at a clay target, September 4, 2019. / Reuters Archive
September 22, 2019

An Italian man shot and killed his father on Sunday during a hunting expedition in southern Italy after mistaking him for a wild boar, according to media reports.

Martino Gaudioso, 55, was shot in the stomach by his 34-year-old son as they stalked their prey separately through thick foliage in Sicignano degli Alburni, near Salerno, in a national park area off limits to hunters, the reports said.

Italy's environment minister called for a nationwide ban on hunting last October following the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old after he was mistaken for a boar.

Recommended

Two months ago a hunter aged 67 was found dead in the woods after accidentally shooting himself in the head.

Michela Vittoria Brambilla, leader of the national animal defence league, on Sunday slammed the transformation of Italy's woods and countryside into a "wild west", and called for harsher punishment for manslaughter by hunters.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data