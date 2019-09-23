WORLD
2 MIN READ
Powerful typhoon causes damage in South Korea
Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and strong winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.
Powerful typhoon causes damage in South Korea
Satellite image showing Typhoon Tapah on September 20, 2019.
September 23, 2019

A powerful typhoon has battered southern South Korea, injuring 30 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said today.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and strong winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said Monday the typhoon also brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to southern South Korean cities and towns on Sunday and Monday. 

The storm did not make landfall on the Korean Peninsula as it moved northeast and dissipated later on Monday, South Korean weather officials said.

Recommended

Japan's meteorological agency earlier said the typhoon had weakened and was downgraded to a tropical storm with surface winds up to 90 kilometres (55 miles) per hour.

The South Korean interior ministry said one person was hurt seriously and the 29 others had minor injuries. Some South Korean media had reported three deaths, but the ministry said none of those fatalities were caused by the typhoon.

The storm flooded streets, damaged houses and led to about 250 flight cancellations at 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data