A powerful typhoon has battered southern South Korea, injuring 30 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said today.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and strong winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said Monday the typhoon also brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to southern South Korean cities and towns on Sunday and Monday.

The storm did not make landfall on the Korean Peninsula as it moved northeast and dissipated later on Monday, South Korean weather officials said.