Interior ministers from five EU countries said on Monday they had agreed to a new scheme to distribute refugees and migrants saved from the Mediterranean in a deal aimed at relieving the pressure on southern EU states.

The plan will be presented to interior ministers from all 28 EU nations on October 8, with officials anxious to sign up as many states as possible to the programme and resolve one of the most contentious issues the bloc has faced in recent years.

"We have started to make history, but it all depends on the support of all or most of the other EU countries in accepting to participate in the disembarkation and distribution of migrants," said Maltese Interior Minister Michael Farrugia.

Farrugia was joined at Monday's meeting by his counterparts from Italy, France, Germany and Finland, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU.