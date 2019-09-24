US and Turkish troops conducted their second joint ground patrol on Tuesday within a planned safe zone in northern Syria, along the Syrian-Turkish border.

A convoy of four armoured Turkish Armed Forces vehicles in the southeastern Sanliurfa province crossed the border and met with a US military convoy to join the joint land patrol.

The Turkish and US forces are set to conduct a land patrol in the Syrian town of Tal Abyad.

US and Turkish troops conducted their first joint ground patrol for the zone on September 9.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre to assist with the safe zone.