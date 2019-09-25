WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghan voters hesitant to head to polls over security concerns
The Afghan government says a third of its more than seven thousand plus polling stations will remain closed over security concerns.
Afghan voters hesitant to head to polls over security concerns
Afghan election commission workers at a warehouse in Kabul prepare ballot boxes and election materials to send to the provinces for the upcoming presidential election. September 11, 2019. / Reuters
September 25, 2019

Afghanistan's twice-delayed presidential election is expected to go ahead on Saturday, after months of uncertainty in which US diplomats sought to hammer out a pact with the Taliban to withdraw thousands of troops.

There's been an increase in the number of attacks over the last few months leading up to the election and the Taliban has warned people not to vote. 

Militants have threatened to target polling stations, but other factors are also discouraging many potential voters.

Besides threats from the Taliban, many supporters of candidates are also heavily armed, adding to fears that a deeply contested election could result in violence.

The government wants people to simply ignore the threats and get to the ballot boxes. They warn that a low voter turnout would raise questions about the credibility of the election process. 

Interior Ministry Spokesman Nusrat Rahimi says Kabul is not taking the threats lightly. 

Recommended

"72,000 Security Forces, including the Afghan Defense Forces and Intelligence Division, have been tasked with this historic process so that the Afghan security and defence forces will be on high alert for the next few days."

Supporters of the election argue that it can bestow the needed legitimacy on a new government to claim a place at the negotiating table.

Until two weeks ago, it wasn't certain there would be elections, as a peace deal between the US and Taliban seemed imminent. However, after a US soldier died in an attack in Afghanistan, President Trump pulled out of the talks.

The Taliban claimed several deadly attacks in the aftermath.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Kabul, Afghanistan. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data