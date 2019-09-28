Turkish and US armed forces conducted the seventh round of joint helicopter flights on Saturday for a planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground, two Turkish and two American helicopters took off from Sanliurfa, southeastern Turkey, where the two countries’ armed forces have a joint operations center.

They flew to the Syrian side of the border. After an hour-long flight, the helicopters returned to the center.

The countries' armed forces had previously done six joint helicopter flights and two land patrols.