The Trump administration plans to dramatically lower the ceiling of a decades-old refugee resettlement program to 18,000 people from its current level of 30,000, the State Department said on Thursday.

"This refugee admissions proposal reaffirms America's enduring commitment to assist the world's displaced people, while fulfilling our first duty to protect and serve the American people," the department said.

The administration consults with Congress before finalising the policy change but in reality the decision-making power falls under the White House.

President Donald Trump has made cracking down on immigration, both legal and illegal, a core policy, guided by his hardline advisor Stephen Miller.

The current level of 30,000 is already the lowest since the programme's inception in 1980, while the number stood at almost 85,000 when Trump's predecessor Barack Obama left office.

Migration advocacy groups reacted in dismay.

"This is a very sad day for America," said David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee.