An official in Sierra Leone says a three-story building under construction has collapsed and trapped some 50 to 60 people in the rubble.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Saidu Kamara said nine people have been rescued and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

He describes the scene as "pathetic and frantic" and says rescue efforts are expected to continue through the night after the Wednesday afternoon collapse along the Bo-Kenema highway in the country's Southern Province.

“Those rescued have been taken to the Bo government hospital. The mood at the scene is sombre. Our men with excavators will continue the rescue operation throughout the night to try and save more survivors,” Kamara said.