WORLD
3 MIN READ
North Korea fired projectile off eastern coast
The launch came hours after a senior North Korean diplomat announced that North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume working-level nuclear negotiations this weekend.
North Korea fired projectile off eastern coast
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows a ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. / AFP Archive
October 1, 2019

North Korea carried out another projectile launch on Wednesday, the South Korean military and Japan's Coast Guard said, a day after North Korea announced it will hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile on Wednesday morning from around Wonsan, in southeast Kangwon province, towards the sea to the east.

Japan's Coast Guard said in a statement North Korea had launched what appeared to be a missile and urged vessels to pay attention to further information and not to approach any debris.

Japan's PM condemns missile launches

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of ballistic missiles, saying it was a violation of United Nations resolutions.

Abe told reporters Pyongyang had launched two ballistic missiles earlier in the day.

The launch came a day after North Korea announced it would hold working-level talks with the United States at the weekend.

Recommended

Ninth launch since last Trump-Kim meeting

The launch was North Korea's ninth since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met at the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas in June.

It came hours after Pyongyang announced it had agreed with the United States to hold working-level talks on Saturday, a development that could potentially break months of stalemate.

Talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February ended without a deal.

Trump has played down North Korea's recent series of short-range launches, saying in September the United States and North Korea "didn't have an agreement on short-range missiles" and that many countries test such weapons.

"North Korea has recycled its carrot-and-stick strategy against the US multiple times with great success," said Lee Sung-yoon, Professor of Korean Studies at The Fletcher School at Tufts University. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data