Ankara will further strengthen its efforts to create a safe zone in northern Syria, said the country’s National Security Council on Monday.

“Turkey will further strengthen its sincere efforts to realize the safe zone project,” the council, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said in a statement following the meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara.

The statement stressed that Ankara considers it as a humanitarian issue and the project will allow Syrians' safe return to their homes.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home.

The two NATO allies also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of YPG/PYD terror group.

While Washington considers YPG a strong ally in the fight against Daesh, Turkey classes YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, as a terrorist organisation.