WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militants launch attacks on European and US military targets in Somalia
Al Shabab militant group claims responsibility for two suicide car comb attacks that targeted US and European military personnel in Somalia.
Militants launch attacks on European and US military targets in Somalia
A Somali government soldier in plain clothes guards a road block as residents flee their neighborhood in the capital, Mogadishu, Somalia, Friday March 12, 2010 / AP
September 30, 2019

Al Shabab militants in Somalia launched two attacks on US and European military targets on Monday, officials said.

The first attack was on a military airstrip which is a base for US and Somalia forces in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia. 

A suicide car bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the gate of the Belidogle airstrip, said Yusuf Abdourahman, a security official with the Lower Shabelle regional administration. 

Bursts of gunfire could be heard across the base after bombing, suggesting an ongoing attack on the base.

The militant group have claimed the responsibility for the attack.

The US military uses the Belidogle airstrip base to launch drones that attack al Shabab targets and to train Somali troops.

The second attack was by a suicide car bomber targeting Italian peacekeepers in Mogadishu. 

Recommended

The explosion missed the European Union peacekeepers but injured Somali civilians who were nearby, according to reports.

Attack on Turkish Maarif Foundation

Al Shabaab had  targeted a Turkish education body’s vehicle in Mogadishu, injuring at least two people last week. 

An improvised explosive device (IED) targeted a bulletproof vehicle carrying Turkish engineers of the Maarif Foundation near the busy KM-5 intersection known as Zoobe on Thursday, said Jabril Ibrahim Ali, a police officer in Mogadishu.

The wounded have been rushed to the hospital and their condition is not life-threatening, hospital sources said. Local media reports said a Turkish woman was injured in the attack but the engineers are safe.

Through their propaganda radio, Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data