TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey 'downs' unidentified drone on Syria border
The drone detected near the Turkey-Syria border by the military violated Turkish airspace six times before it was finally shot down by F-16 jets.
Turkey 'downs' unidentified drone on Syria border
The wreckage of the UAV was found by provincial gendarmerie forces near the Cildiroba base in Kilis. / AA
September 30, 2019

Turkey's air force on Sunday downed an unidentified drone on the Syrian border after it breached Turkish air space multiple times, the defence ministry said.

The drone detected near the border by the military intruded into Turkish airspace six times before it was finally shot down by F-16 jets.

"An unmanned aerial vehicle which violated our air space six times (on Saturday)... was downed by two of our F-16s which took off from Incirlik" air base in southern Turkey, the defence ministry said, sharing pictures of the downed drone on its official Twitter account.

Recommended

The ministry said the unknown aircraft was grounded at 1:24 pm local time (1024 GMT), adding: "The wreckage of the drone was found at the Cildiroba base" by the Turkish gendarmerie in the Kilis province near the Syrian border.

Turkey's top national security council which brings together the country's civilian and military leaders is due to meet on Monday led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

The Syria issue is expected to figure high on the agenda.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza