Under the direction of former president Barack Obama, the US began to support the YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

That fateful relationship has been a source of tension between the US and Turkey, two long-standing allies and the first and second-largest armies in NATO.

The PKK has waged a three-decade armed campaign against the Turkish state, leading to tens of thousands of deaths.

The nature of the YPG-US alliance has resulted in escalating tensions between Turkey and the US, especially after 2014 when Washington sent military support to the YPG in Kobani. The strain reached a climax with Turkey’s operation in Afrin to clear the city of the group.

Ankara has watched with increasing concern as the YPG has been emboldened by the US transfer of weapons, military vehicles and training given to its members.

Daesh vs YPG

Before the US allied itself with the YPG, it was allied with the Syrian rebel group the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

The US, however, switched in 2014 to supporting a group that has a totalitarian Marxist ideology, a move which would have been unthinkable given that the US fought to defeat the same worldview when it was propagated by the USSR.