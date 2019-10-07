Hong Kong's government may censor the internet in a bid to contain months of increasingly violent anti-Beijing protests, a cabinet member said on Monday, after an emergency-law ban on demonstrators wearing face masks failed to quell the unrest.

The warning came as the international financial hub remained partly paralysed from three days of protests in which the city's rail network and business outlets seen as pro-China were badly vandalised.

The surge in protests was in response to the Hong Kong government's announcement on Friday it would invoke colonial-era emergency laws not used for more than 50 years to ban demonstrators from wearing face masks.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the ban was needed to contain the unrest, which began nearly four months ago and seen millions of people take to the streets demanding China to stop strangling their freedoms.

In a radio interview Monday, Ip Kwok-him, a veteran pro-Beijing politician and member of Hong Kong's executive council, fuelled those concerns when he said controls on the internet could be introduced.

"At this stage, the government will consider all legal means to stop the riots," Ip told Commercial Radio.

"We would not rule out a ban on the internet."

The internet has been crucial to protesters, who have no public leaders and use online forums and encrypted messaging apps to mobilise.

The executive council is Hong Kong's cabinet, an advisory body to Lam.

First mask arrests in court

On Monday morning, a male university student and a 38-year-old woman were the first people to be charged with illegally wearing masks as supporters packed the courtroom, many wearing face coverings.

They were both charged with unlawful assembly, which carries up to three years jail time, and with defying the mask ban, which has a maximum one-year sentence. Both were released on bail.

Outside the court, demonstrators queued to get in, some chanting slogans like "Wearing a face mask isn't a crime" and "The law is unjust".

Many said they feared the implementation of the colonial-era law to ban face masks was just the first of more emergency orders to come.

"It's an excuse to just introduce other totalitarian laws, next is martial law," one protester outside the court, who gave his surname Lo, said.