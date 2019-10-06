Britain on Sunday urged the EU to intensify talks over London's latest Brexit proposals, as European leaders warned it must revise its plans within days in order to conclude a deal this month.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the bloc needed to show "creativity and flexibility" ahead of October 31 - when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to end the country's 46 years of EU membership with or without an agreement.

With the EU asking for reworked proposals within days, French President Emmanuel Macron told Johnson in a phone call on Sunday that a crunch decision was looming fast.

A spokesperson said Macron agreed that negotiations between EU top negotiator Michel Barnier's team and British officials should continue in the coming days "to assess if an agreement is possible" by the end of the week.