The centre-left Socialist Party collected the most votes in Portugal’s general election on Sunday, an exit poll indicated, leaving it poised to continue in government for another four years.

However, with the exit poll predicting they would get between 36-40 percent of the vote, the Socialists could fall short of a majority in parliament.

That could mean they have to pursue alliances with other left-of-centre parties, as they did in their last term with the Portuguese Communist Party and the radical Left Bloc, to pass legislation.

The poll says the main opposition centre-right Social Democratic Party will get 24-28 percent. It gives the radical Left Bloc 9-12 percent, the Portuguese Communist Party 5-7 percent and the Christian Democrats 2.4-5 percent.

Socialist leader and incumbent prime minister Antonio Costa took power four years ago on a promise to undo austerity measures introduced during Europe’s financial crisis, when Portugal needed an international bailout.

Now his government is set to reap the rewards of an economic rebound in recent years. Growth climbed from 0.2 percent in 2014 to 2.1 percent in 2018, and unemployment dropped by around half, to 6 percent, over that period.

As other Socialist parties have lost ground across Europe in recent years, Costa’s administration has proved wrong the doubters who said it would overspend and endeared itself to its European Union partners by straightening out Portugal’s ill-managed public finances.

When the Socialists took power in 2015, Costa won the parliamentary support of two far-left, Eurosceptic parties, the Left Bloc and the Communists.

But, four years on, the love affair has waned. The hard left is demanding more public spending and has accused Costa of veering to the right. Costa has already ruled out a formal coalition government but may try to renew his pact with one of the parties, or both.