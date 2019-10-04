WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army kills Palestinian protester in Gaza
Thousands of Palestinians on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.
Israeli army kills Palestinian protester in Gaza
A protester runs with a pole carrying several Palestinian flags away from smoke during clashes with Israeli forces following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on September 27, 2019. / AFP
October 4, 2019

A Palestinian protester was killed and five others injured by Israeli gunfire in northern Gaza Strip on Friday, the Health Ministry said.

"Alaa Nizar Hamdan, 28, was martyred in Jabalia city in the northern part of the enclave," the ministry said.

The Israeli army did not comment on the specific incident but said around 5,800 Palestinian demonstrators had gathered in multiple locations along the border fence, with some throwing stones and explosive devices towards soldiers.

Thousands of Palestinians on Friday flocked to the security fence to participate in the weekly anti-occupation protests, known as the Great March of Return.

Recommended

Palestinians have been gathering for weekly demonstrations at various points along the border since March 2018.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have died and thousands more wounded by Israeli forces at the security fence with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of free movement in and out of Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data