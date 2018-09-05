About 3,000 tourists stayed overnight at Kansai airport in the heavily populated south-central area of Japan's main island, Honshu. Television footage showing people lining up to buy food and drinks at a convenience store in the airport.

Airport officials began transferring the stranded passengers to nearby Kobe airport by high-speed boats on Wednesday morning, according to NHK.

It could take several days to a week to reopen Kansai airport depending on the damage, the Yomiuri newspaper quoted an unidentified person in the airline industry as saying.

More one million households were without power in Osaka and its surrounding areas as of 7:30am on Wednesday (2230 GMT, Tuesday) and a number of flights and some trains were cancelled, according to the trade ministry and NHK.