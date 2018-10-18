WORLD
A life of struggle for Cameroonian refugees
More than 200,000 people have fled the Anglophone crisis since it began in 2016.
Honrne Waba, 40, who has fled the northwestern village of Njinikom because of violence cooks in the courtyard of the house where she is staying in Yaounde, Cameroon, October 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 18, 2018

Thousands of people have been displaced in Cameroon by a government crackdown on secessionists in English-speaking regions. 

To places like Douala, Yaounde and to neighboring Nigeria. 

But there isn't a single internally displaced people's camp in Cameroon. 

Many of those people have ended up in Nigeria where the UN is providing food and shelter, but as Adesewa Josh reports from Yaounde, many of the displaced Cameroonians are still on their own. 

SOURCE:TRT World
