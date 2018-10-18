Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, the former president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, ticks all the necessary #WokeAf boxes to give Bernie Sanders a run for his money.

From tackling economic injustice, Colin Kaepernick and Hugo Chavez, to Trump's border wall and the Muslim ban in the US – Ahmadinejad seems to be rebranding.

In a post-Trump world, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's championing of social causes is as much about trolling the US as it is about showing something intriguing going on in the evolution of Iranian society.

While he's not the first world leader to use Twitter to communicate directly to a mass audience, his use of Twitter –likely on the advice of some pretty savvy advisors – suggests an understanding of American pop culture and its contemporary and longstanding social and political fault-lines. More importantly, he exploits those issues in effective and humorous ways.

Ahmadinejad, however, is also speaking to an internal Iranian audience.

His most recent comments commemorated the African America Black Panther co-founder Huey Newton – an iconic black activist who fought for civil rights and was later murdered. As if the reference to the Black Panther movement was not enough, the former president chose to use the lyrical flare of the late iconic hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur to describe the event.

The lyrics are from Tupac's hit song 'Changes', released posthumously, which tackles civil rights, police brutality, corruption, and the so-called war on drugs and poverty in the US during the late 80s until the mid-90s.

Ahmadinejad has also decided to tackle other hot-button issues in the US. From justice reform to the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick in the NFL, he taps into the most heated social media discussions.

In offering his views on the need to return to the gold standard, which maintains the “dictatorship of the dollar” and the power it bestows to America, Ahmadinejad is speaking to young, educated and disaffected Iranians, global leftist movements and people advocating against economic orthodoxy.

In commingling and seamlessly moving between these audiences, he and his advisors display a canny understanding of tapping into different social groups and ideas.

And in keeping with the ethos of the Iranian Republic he also serves up impromptu religious advice to his followers.

Sometimes the tweets take on a Trumpesque character like when he's burnishing the size of the crowds and his image of being a man of the people.

Despite facing restrictions in the country, more than 13 percent of Iranians have a Twitter account. The meteoric rise of Twitter in Iran can be traced to the 2009 protests under the reign of, yes, none other than one Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in what were widely seen as disputed elections.