Turkish military convoy arrives on border with Syria
The convoy arrived after both Turkey and Russia said the deal, to implement a de-militarised zone in Idlib, was being carried out successfully.
In this file image, a Turkish military convoy bound for Syria is seen in Hatay, Turkey on September 29, 2018. / AA
October 18, 2018

A large Turkish military convoy has arrived this week in Hatay near Turkey's border with Syria.

It arrived after both Turkey and Russia said the deal, to implement a de-militarised zone in Idlib, was being carried out successfully. 

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Hatay.

There has been some withdrawal of militants from the demilitarisation zone following the deal, US special representative for Syria engagement said.

The two countries reached a deal to set up a buffer zone running 15-20 km deep into rebel territory and ensured all heavy weapons and militants will leave the region.

"The withdrawal of heavy weapons is complete by all accounts," James Jeffrey said. 

"There is some question as to whether everybody from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham has left."

Meanwhile, United Nations special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, has announced he will step down at the end of November. 

For more than four years, de Mistura has tried to broker peace between the warring regime and rebel factions. 

He's the third person to hold the job, during the more than seven-year conflict. In his statement to the Security Council, he said he plans to use his remaining time to try to form a constitutional committee for Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
