The three top officials in Afghanistan's Kandahar province were killed when a gunman posing as a bodygard opened fire on them at a security conference Thursday, the deputy provincial governor said.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for the attack saying the target was Washington's top general in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, who escaped without injury, according to NATO.

Agha Lala Dastageri, Kandahar's deputy provincial governor, said powerful provincial police chief Abdul Raziq was among the dead, along with Kandahar Governor Zalmay Wesa, who died of his wounds at a nearby hospital.

Dastageri said provincial intelligence chief Abdul Mohmin also died inside the governor's sprawling residence where the attack occurred.

Three Americans — a service member and two civilian workers — were wounded in the shooting, said US Colonel Knut Peters, a spokesman for NATO troops in Afghanistan. Their conditions were not immediately known.

"Gen. Miller is unhurt," said Peters. Miller is the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan.

Khalid Pashtun, a member of parliament from the province, said Afghan Security Forces cordoned off the area and a US military helicopter circled overhead as a gun battle that began at 3 pm local time raged on for more than one hour.

Peters said initial reports indicated that the attacker was dead. He had no further information.

In a telephone interview, the spokesman for the Taliban in Afghanistan's southern region, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, said the Taliban carried out the attack. He said Gen. Miller was the target and said Raziq, the governor and the intelligence chief were killed.

Pashtun said an Afghan military corps commander was also among the dead, although he didn't name him.

An Interior Ministry official speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media said Raziq rarely visited the governor's residence and was meticulous about his own security.

Razik was a particularly powerful figure in southern Kandahar and a close US ally despite widespread allegations of corruption. He ruled in Kandahar, the former Taliban heartland, with an iron fist and had survived several attempts to kill him, including one last year that resulted in the death of five diplomats from the United Arab Emirates.

Security has been steadily deteriorating in Afghanistan with increasingly brazen attacks being carried out by insurgents and Afghanistan's security forces have been on high alert ahead of Saturday's elections.

The Taliban have threatened the polls and warned teachers and students not to participate in the vote and not to allow schools to be used as polling centres. The insurgents said in a statement Wednesday that they will target Saturday's elections, which they view as illegitimate, but that they do not want to harm civilians.