BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Venezuela's economic crisis strikes rural communities
For Venezuelans living outside the capital Caracas, the economic crisis presents different challenges and in the rural state of Cojedes, farmers, ranchers and local merchants are trying to stay in business.
Venezuela's economic crisis strikes rural communities
Mendoza and her family say they spent more than 10 thousand dollars fixing up the store, the building itself needed work and they bought scales, refrigerators, freezers and shelves. They're determined not to lose the investment and hope to reopen someday. / TRTWorld
October 19, 2018

Venezuela's San Carlos is one of the commercial hub serving ranchers and farmers in this rural valley. Dozens of shops and restaurants have closed in the last year.

It used to be a thriving community of ranchers and farmers‚ where they raised cattle and grew the corn Venezuelans count on as a staple but hyperinflation has made it hard to count on anything for country' citizens. 

As many as 1.9 million Venezuelans have emigrated since 2015, according to the United Nations, fleeing an economic crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods. That flow has overwhelmed other countries in the region, including Ecuador.

Recommended

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has said no more than 600,000 Venezuelans left in the past two years, and state television gives daily coverage to a government program offering migrants free flights back to Venezuela.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports.

Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff