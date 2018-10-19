US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he now believes journalist JamalKhashoggi is dead and warned of "very severe" consequences should Saudi Arabia be proven responsible.

"It certainly looks that way to me," Trump told journalists when asked if he believed that Khashoggi, who disappeared more than two weeks ago, is no longer alive.

TRT World's Lionel Donovan reports.

Asked about the potential US response to Saudi Arabia, which is accused of murdering the Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi government, Trump said: "It will have to be very severe. It's bad, bad stuff."

This marked a hardening of tone from the Trump administration, which has been reluctant to blame ally Saudi Arabia, despite reports that Saudi agents allegedly killed and dismembered Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul more than two weeks ago.

A former Saudi insider, Khashoggi had become a critic of powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the point man in ever-tightening military and commercial relations between the Muslim petro-state and the Trump administration.

Trump has previously speculated without providing evidence that "rogue killers" could be responsible for murdering Khashoggi.

TRT World's Alaatin Kilic reports from outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudis get 'few more days' on probe

Just hours earlier US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had told Trump the Saudis should be given "a few more days to complete" an investigation.

Only then, Pompeo said, "we can make decisions how or if the United States should respond."

Trump met for less than an hour with Pompeo, who gave the president an update on his talks this week with Saudi and Turkish officials about Khashoggi who remains missing after entering the Saudi consulate on October 2.

Referring to the Saudis, Pompeo said he told Trump that "we ought to give them a few more days to complete" their investigation in order to get a full understanding of what happened "at which point we can make decisions about how – or if – the US should respond to the incident surrounding Mr Khashoggi."

"I think it's important for us all to remember, too, we have a long, since 1932, a long, strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Pompeo told reporters after meeting with Trump, also calling Saudi Arabia "an important counter-terrorism partner."

Turkish officials have reportedly said they believe Saudi journalist Khashoggi – a US resident – was murdered at the consulate and his body chopped up and removed.

Riyadh to blame intelligence official?

The rulers of Saudi Arabia are considering blaming a top intelligence official for the killing of Khashoggi, The New York Timesreported on Thursday citing three people with knowledge of the Saudi plans.

The newspaper said the Saudi rulers are considering to blame General Ahmed al Assiri, a top intelligence official, for the killing.

The three people cited by the Times said that even though the investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance is under way, the Saudis are indicating that General Assiri is the culprit and have already briefed people close to the White House and forwarded the name of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's close aide.