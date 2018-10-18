The New York Times reports that audio recordings reveal how journalist Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and beheaded after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

The New York Times quotes senior Turkish officials who allegedly passed on gruesome details from the recordings.

Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak has also given details from the recordings saying Khashoggi was dismembered in just a few minutes.

It said a top Saudi doctor of forensics had been brought along for the dissection and disposal of the body.

There are no details yet on where his body might be.

The New York Times reports that US intelligence officials say they have growing circumstantial evidence that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was involved in Khashoggi's disappearance.

The information came as Turkish crime scene investigators combed through both the consulate and consul-general's residence for a second time.

The search began on Wednesday and ended early Thursday morning.

The latest information and searches put even further pressure on Saudi Arabia to explain what happened to Khashoggi after a visit by US Secretary Mike Pompeo to both the kingdom and Turkey.

TRT World's Ali Alioglu is outside the consulate building.

Flying back home, Pompeo remained positive about an ongoing Saudi probe into Khashoggi's disappearance, but stressed answers need to come soon.

"Sooner's betters than later for everyone," Pompeo said.

Yeni Safak reported that Saudi Consul General Mohammed al Otaibi could be heard on the tape, telling those allegedly torturing Khashoggi, "Do this outside; you're going to get me in trouble."

The newspaper said one of the Saudis torturing Khashoggi replied, "Shut up if you want to live when you return to (Saudi) Arabia."

Saudi officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press in recent days.

Otaibi left Turkey on Tuesday afternoon, Turkish state media reported.