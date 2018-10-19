Yesterday, Afghanistan was shattered.

When initial reports appeared claiming that Kandahar's powerful police chief, General Abdul Raziq Achakzai, commonly known as General Raziq, was killed during a meeting with high-ranking officials including General Austin “Scott” Miller, the top NATO and US commander in Afghanistan, many Afghans were shocked.

Over the last few years, Raziq had earned a reputation as one of the country's most famous and notorious pro-government figures. He was known as the leading strongman in southern Afghanistan—often referred to as the 'Greater Kandahar' region—and a staunch enemy of the Taliban.

Reportedly, Raziq was shot during the meeting by an assassin. Immediately after the attack, the Taliban claimed responsibility and praised a young man named 'Abu Dajana' as the one who carried out the ambush.

According to the militants, the “brutal commander” was killed by the attack. Later, a more detailed statement claimed that, “the actual targets were the American commander Miller and Kandahar's brutal commander Abdul Raziq.”

While Miller survived unharmed, three Americans, including one soldier, were wounded. Additionally, Momin Hassankhel, the local chief of the NDS—the Afghan intelligence service—was also killed.

Zalmay Wesa, the governor of Kandahar, was also severely wounded.

There are still contradicting reports whether he is alive or not. The deaths of Raziq and Hassankhel have been confirmed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The Taliban have effectively wiped out the leadership of one—strategically important—province in a single day.

Strongmen breed strong resistance

Two days before the country goes to vote in parliamentary elections, this attack is not just a warning: it is a clear sign that so many Western-backed policies in Afghanistan have not worked, and instead created more chaos.

One such policy was the shortsighted approach to rely on brutal warlords and strongmen to “maintain” security in the country.

In fact, Abdul Raziq himself was an embodiment of this. Leading politicians and many common Afghans alike are mourning the man who was much more than a regular police chief. He's been called a martyr, patriot, and hero, but that's not all that Raziq was.

Raziq carried a reputation as a brutal commander who often tortured and killed his prisoners personally through brutal means like suffocation, crushing the testicles, pumping water into their stomach and administering electric shocks, among many other gruesome acts.

Human Rights Watch called Raziq “Kandahar's torturer-in-chief” and said the Afghan strongman “has become synonymous with systematic torture, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.”

In the past, journalists offered detailed accounts of Raziq's crimes. According to American journalist Anand Gopal, more than 40 unidentified bodies, mostly with smashed heads and missing noses and eyes, were found in the Kandahar province just in October 2013.

Last year, the United Nations Committee against Torture explicitly named Raziq and described “numerous and credible allegations” that the police chief is “widely suspected of complicity, if not of personal implication, in severe human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and secret detention centers.”

The committee demanded the prosecution of Raziq by the Afghan government which, unsurprisingly, did not happen.

Raziq denied all allegations.