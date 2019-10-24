Hong Kong protesters plan to rally on Thursday evening to show solidarity with people demonstrating in Spain's wealthiest region of Catalonia over jail sentences handed out to nine separatist leaders.

The protests in Catalonia share some noticeable comparisons with the demonstrations in Hong Kong, where millions have taken to the streets for five months to vent their anger over what they see as Beijing's tightening grip on the city.

Most protesters in Hong Kong want greater democracy, among other demands, although a small minority are calling for independence, a red line for Communist Party leaders in Beijing.

Independence is also a highly divisive issue in Catalonia, which, like Hong Kong, has more than 7 million inhabitants, its own language, parliament and flag.

Some demonstrators waved the Catalonian flag at a protest in Hong Kong on Sunday, while activists in Spain's northeastern region have adopted some of the tactics used by people in the Chinese-ruled city.

Students in Catalonia have boycotted classes, while protesters there have focused on strategic targets to cause maximum disruption, including the international airport serving Barcelona – similar to strategies used by Hong Kong activists.

Denting Hong Kong protesters' cause?